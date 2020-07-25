Port Mansfield residents urged to evacuate due to Hurricane Hanna

PORT MANSFIELD, Texas – Due to Hurricane Hanna’s expected landfall on Saturday, the Port Mansfield Police Department is urging residents, tourists and business owners to evacuate the area as soon as possible.

The department posted the announcement on Facebook and said although the storm will make landfall in the afternoon, the inclement weather will begin earlier on.

“If this storm proceeds as currently projected, it is very likely that persons in Port Mansfield could become trapped in a community that will not have power for an extended period of time and where evacuation via vessel or vehicles will be impossible due to the only two means of egress being closed by flood waters,” PMPD wrote in their post. “Understand that all these events have happened within the past two years with storms on a much smaller scale than TS HANNA.”

The department followed up the post by stating “REMEMBER IF WE CAN’T GET OUT...AN AMBULANCE CAN’T GET IN!”

Read also:

Hurricane Hanna set to make landfall south of Corpus Christi today

WATCH LIVE: KSAT Storm Chaser on Padre Island as eyewall of Hurricane Hanna arrives

Hurricane Hanna approach with live webcams along Texas coast