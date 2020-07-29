Man transported to hospital after kayak capsizes at Braunig Lake Park, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A couple’s kayak capsized at Braunig Lake Park, sending a man to a nearby hospital, officials said Tuesday.

The park is close to I-37 and Donop Road, near Calaveras Lake.

Firefighters say the couple was on a kayak when they overturned and could not right themselves.

San Antonio Fire Department officials said the woman was able to get out of the kayak and surface, but the man was not able to get out.

According to an SAFD spokesperson, a passerby on a boat saw the couple in the water and helped save the man.

The man was transported to Mission Trails Baptist Hospital after emergency service personnel treated the victim at the scene.