San Antonio, Bexar County sees 56 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday, city officials confirmed 56 new COVID-19 cases in Bexar County during San Antonio’s nightly coronavirus briefing.

The additional cases bring Bexar County’s cumulative case total to 41,138.

“This is not a time to relax,” Nirenberg warned about the encouraging news on the low number of new cases.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said two more people lost their lives due to the virus on Monday, bringing the death toll to stands at 370.

Hospital capacity has been trending slightly upward, but increased slightly on Monday.

Nirenberg said 886 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from 879 on Sunday.

Of those patients, 350 are in the intensive care unit and 238 patients are on ventilators.

Nirenberg said 16% of staffed hospital beds and 51% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

While there is still widespread community transmission of the virus in Bexar County, several progress indicators have been trending in the right direction. Last week, hospitalizations dipped below 1,000 for the first time since late June.

The county’s doubling time, the number of days it takes for San Antonio case load to double, is at 21 days, which is also a promising sign.

The county’s positivity rate dipped below 15% for the first time in weeks, according to the city’s dashboard.

“We’re still not seeing a sustained decline in cases,” Nirenberg said.

