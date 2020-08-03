Bexar County cancels August’s foreclosure sale due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County’s foreclosure sale that was scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

County Judge Nelson Wolff amended his executive order Monday to include the postponement.

The sale may be rescheduled on Sept. 1, if it’s determined that the event will not pose a threat to the health and safety of those in attendance, according to the order.

On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide order that requires Texans in counties with 20 or more COVID-19 cases, to wear face coverings in public spaces. The order also gave mayors and county judges the authority to impose bans on outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported as of Sunday is 41,082. The city website says 879 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Sunday. Of those patients, 357 are in the intensive care unit and 246 patients are on ventilators.

