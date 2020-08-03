San Antonio, Bexar County sees uptick in COVID-19 related deaths for Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 related deaths are continuing to increase in San Antonio and Bexar County.

According to the city’s website, 16 additional deaths were reported for Sunday. The death toll now stands at 368.

Health officials announced 524 new COVID-19 cases for Sunday, and the total case count is 41,082. The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said in preparation for converting to the Texas Health Trace data system this week, the data files are being re-screened for any duplicates.

Health officials issued this statement on the city’s website:

“All positive COVID-19 results are reported to Metro Health, however if a person tests at several different facilities and there is variation in the name, date of birth, address or other identifying information that they provided, the case may have appeared separately in the data. As a result, the overall case total has decreased by 94.”

Numbers on the city’s website indicate that hospitalizations also saw slight increases, however, capacity is still on the rise.

The city website says 879 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Of those patients, 357 are in the intensive care unit and 246 patients are on ventilators.

As of Saturday, 18% of staffed hospital beds and 53% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

