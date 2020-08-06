22-year-old nursing student dies of COVID-19 complications

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio father is dealing with the tragic and unexpected loss of his daughter, a 22-year-old nursing student who died after battling COVID-19 for over a month.

“On the way to the hospital, she told me she wanted to get married,” said Glenn Hernandez, father of Osanette Hernandez.

Glenn Hernandez won’t be able to see his daughter walk down the aisle.

“Took her to the hospital, and that was the last time I was able to be with her physically,” he said.

Glenn Hernandez said his daughter began feeling sick on June 20. She developed a sore throat and a fever. She tested positive for COVID-19, and days later, she was taken to the hospital.

On July 28, Osanette Hernandez called her father.

“I consider it a blessing to be able to have heard her voice one more time, because not too many people get that one last chance to say, ‘I love you,’ and all of my family got to say that to her,” Glenn Hernandez said.

Osanette Hernandez died later that day.

“As soon as you became friends with her, she would love you with all her heart,” Glenn Hernandez said.

Osanette Hernandez graduated from Memorial High School, and she was studying to become a nurse.

This isn’t the first time Glenn Hernandez and his family experienced a loss. His wife died of cancer last year.

Glenn Hernandez hopes his daughter’s story reaches at least one person.

“Let’s not be selfish, and let’s look out for one another,” he said.

He said he was also hospitalized for COVID-19 at the same time as his daughter. He has since recovered.

Osanette Hernandez will be buried next to her mother this weekend.