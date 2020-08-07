WATCH: San Antonio couple captures Beirut explosion, hospitalized following blas

BEIRUT, Lebanon – A San Antonio couple who captured the blast in Beirut on camera earlier this week is recovering in the hospital.

Heavy smoke was sent into the air as the couple looked from their condo. Just moments later, another powerful blast would erupt.

The two people who captured the blast are Imad Khalil and his wife, Lina. Khalil is a co-owner of the local car dealership Mission Mitsubishi.

President Donald Trump earlier this week said the blast might have been a deliberate attack. The Pentagon continues to distance itself from those comments.

Investigators probing the deadly blast are focused on possible negligence in the storage of tons of ammonium nitrate.

The highly explosive fertilizer was stored in a waterfront warehouse.

More than 100 people were killed and thousands more were injured.