Arson investigation underway after vacant building goes up in flames on the North Side, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – An arson investigation is underway after a vacant building went up in flames on the North Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of N. Flores Street.

Witness Margo Solomon said she saw smoke and flames coming from the building when the fire started and thought someone may be stuck inside. She pulled over her vehicle, notified 911 and tried to kick open the door with no success.

The fire department arrived in just minutes and by the time of their arrival, the entire building was on fire.

Most of the damage in the building was on the back left side. Although the building is vacant, firefighters said the homeless make use of the property regularly.

Many clothing articles, empty plastic bottles, blankets and trash were seen scattered throughout the property, including in the vacant parking lot.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. One fire crew stayed on scene after the flames were extinguished to monitor hot spots.

Damages have not yet been estimated and arson is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring more details as they become available.

