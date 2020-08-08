Man in critical condition after overnight crash on the West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after he was t-boned by another driver who ran a red light on the West Side.

The crash happened at 2:07 a.m. Saturday on Highway 151 and Hunt Lane.

Officials said a driver in a Mustang was driving the wrong direction at a high rate of speed. That driver then ran a red light at Hunt Lane and t-boned the driver of a mini van at the intersection, police said.

The mini van then slammed into a pick up truck. Police said the driver of the mini van was rescued by the jaws of life and taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the Mustang was uninjured but was evaluated under the suspicion of alcohol.

A female passenger of the Mustang was also taken to University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured, officials said.

Charges are still pending and the investigation is ongoing.

