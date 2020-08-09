SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was t-boned in his patrol unit Saturday overnight in the city’s Southwest Side.

The hit-and-run accident was reported Saturday at the intersection of Old Pearsall Road and Hillburn Drive just before midnight. The driver suspected to be at fault took off northbound on Old Pearsall Road but was later arrested.

Authorities said the police officer was at a stop sign off of Hillburn Dr. when he tried to make a left turn to head south on Old Pearsall. A man driving a pickup truck was allegedly speeding on the main road, lost control and slammed into the driver’s side of the police unit, causing major damage.

San Antonio police officer t-boned at intersection, not injured (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The impact crushed the center and tail-end of the police unit, the doorhandles popped off and the airbags deployed. Police reported that the pickup truck had substantial damage to its front end, causing the front left tire to break off.

Police said the officer involved was evaluated at the scene by EMS and didn’t require hospitalization. SAPD hasn’t released the name of the officer involved or how many years he has served with the agency.

At the scene, skid marks show how the suspect drove onto the sidewalk after the crash to try to get away. Police say the suspect was able to drive about a quarter of a mile without his tire. The man was later arrested not far from the scene.

Crash reported around 12:00 a.m. near Old Pearsall Road, Hillburn Drive (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The suspect is in his mid-40s. Although his name hasn’t been released, police confirmed he was evaluated for suspicion of alcohol and is expected to face several charges.

