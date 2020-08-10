Chip and Joanna Gaines looking to cast season 6 of Fixer Upper

WACO, Texas – The uber-popular show Fixer Upper, helmed by Chip and Joanna Gaines, is officially casting for season six.

After the HGTV show completed its final season in April 2018 the famous couple took some time off before announcing their return to TV via the Magnolia Network.

Want to apply to be on the new season? There are some stipulations which include Fixer Upper hopefuls to either already be homeowners, or in the final stages of closing on a home and the property must be within 30 miles of Waco.

Homeowners must be at least 21-years-old and have a minimum renovation budget of $50,000, according to MagnoliaNetwork.com.

Anyone who applies to be on the show must also “be willing to turn over complete design control of the project to Chip and Joanna Gaines, their design and construction teams, and Magnolia Network.”

The final guideline on the website requires homeowners to vacate the property for the duration of the renovation, which could start as early as this fall.

Still want to apply? Send an email to casting@magnolia.com.

The Magnolia Network, originally scheduled to debut in October, is now set to start airing shows in 2021 due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

