Tiff’s Treats program allows soldiers to send free cookies, video message to their families

SAN ANTONIO – Texas-based Tiff’s Treats and Soldiers’ Angels are partnering to give military families a sweet surprise from their deployed soldiers.

Soldiers can connect with their loved ones back home with CookieVision, an augmented reality video gift message, and a dozen cookies for free.

Participants can enter their information to receive an e-gift card for a dozen cookies and the video, which allows a personalized greeting.

“We created CookieVision for moments just like this, where the joy of receiving warm cookies is multiplied when a recipient sees the face and hears the voice of a loved one,” Tiffany Chen, co-founder of Tiff’s Treats, said in a news release. “We can’t think of a better group to offer this connection to than our military, and we’re excited about all the smiles these deliveries will bring.”

Soldiers must be registered with Soldiers’ Angels. As of now, there are more than 1,300 combat deployed service members registered with the nonprofit organization.

“For the past 17 years, Soldiers’ Angels has focused on sending stateside support to the deployed. Thanks to Tiff’s Treats, we are able to reverse that support for the first time in the history of Soldiers’ Angels so that the deployed can send something special back to the states,” Amy Palmer, CEO and President of Soldiers’ Angels, said in the release.

“As the pandemic is causing many families to feel the ‘quarantine blues,’ we know that our deployed will love this opportunity to easily send support back home to their loved ones,” Palmer added.

For more information on how to register, click here.

One e-gift card is limited per person, and free delivery is included within the Tiff’s Treats delivery zones.

Tiff’s Treats is available in Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C.; Nashville; Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Lubbock, Waco, College Station, and San Marcos.

San Antonio has five locations: on Broadway downtown, in Stone Oak, at Alamo Ranch, at Park North and at the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center.