Teachers get in free at San Antonio Zoo all month long

SAN ANTONIO – August is Teacher Appreciation Month at the San Antonio Zoo with free admission for teachers all month long.

Teachers will receive free standard admission for themselves plus 50% off for up to four guests on the day they visit.

To qualify, the teacher must be an active employee at any school district in the state and present a valid form of school ID like a copy of a teaching certificate or pay stub.

“Teachers change lives and we look forward to celebrating them all month long,” San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said.

