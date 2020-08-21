San Antonio students awarded court reporter scholarships

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio young women are on their way to becoming among the hardest working people in the courtroom.

They’re training to be court reporters, the people responsible for accurately recording, word-for-word, everything that is said during courtroom proceedings.

Anna Mar and Rebekah Garza have been awarded $2,500 and $500 scholarships respectively from the National Court Reporters Association.

When notified that she had won a scholarship Mar said, “I yelled, ran around the house, told my family and threw a party.”

Garza said she was “super excited” to be a step closer to a dream job with many wonderful options.

“You can freelance, you could be an official court reporter or you can do captioning,” Garza said Friday. “It’s a very difficult skill to learn. It’s not easy at all.”

Certification requires an applicant to be able to type 225 words per minute.

“I love it,” Mar said. “It’s not work. It’s working towards a dream.”

Both women said they’re anxious to get certified and go to work.

“They are amazing, and we can’t wait to have them certified and out in the field,” said Erminia Uviedo, area director of the Texas Court Reporters Association.