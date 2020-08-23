Officials: Suspect dead after hours-long standoff with Pleasanton police

PLEASANTON, Texas – A man is dead after an hours-long standoff with Pleasanton police overnight, according to officials.

The incident began around 7 p.m. Saturday night and ended around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a mobile home off of Oakhaven Road in Pleasanton.

Officers were first called to the scene for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police determined it was a domestic violence incident involving a husband and wife.

The husband allegedly fired gunshots at his wife; however, she was not hit and no one else was shot, police said.

The suspect then barricaded himself from authorities inside of the mobile home and San Antonio police, SWAT, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers and a hostage negotiation team assisted in the police response.

Authorities attempted to make contact with the man for several hours but received no response, police said.

Eventually, officers made entry into the mobile home and discovered the man had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man’s name has not yet been released, as his next of kin needs to be notified, police said.

This is a developing story and the investigation is still ongoing.

