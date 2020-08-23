89ºF

‘We continue his endless pursuit of better,‘: NBA star Kobe Bryant remembered on his 42nd birthday

The basketball world pauses to remember the Mamba

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

FILE - In this April 13, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles during the first half of his last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was gearing up for a great year: not just the certain election of NBA superstars like Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan, but also a chance to unveil a completely renovated museum. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the reopening has been pushed back two months to July 1 and the induction ceremony is being postponed, either to October or the spring. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
SAN ANTONIO – Friends, fans and the basketball community as a whole are all taking a moment to think of their favorite superstar on what would have been the five-time champion’s 42nd birthday.

On Aug. 23, 1978, a legend was born. The muse to players big and small both on and off the court, at six-foot-six from Lower Marion High School, Kobe Bryant touched the lives of generations.

Bryant’s legacy post-retirement from the NBA was cut short, following a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his daughter Gianna Bryant, in Calabasas California on January 26, 2020. However, even after his death, Bryant’s legacy has continued to touch people for what he stood for as a player, man and father.

Nike, Kobe’s longtime shoe partner, celebrated Bryant with a video post voiced by rapper Kendrick Lamar, demonstrating what Bryant and his pursuit of excellence meant.

Other celebrities, fans and the Los Angeles Lakers took to social media to honor Bryant on his birthday. Some of the heartwarming posts are listed below:

