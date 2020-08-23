‘We continue his endless pursuit of better,‘: NBA star Kobe Bryant remembered on his 42nd birthday

SAN ANTONIO – Friends, fans and the basketball community as a whole are all taking a moment to think of their favorite superstar on what would have been the five-time champion’s 42nd birthday.

On Aug. 23, 1978, a legend was born. The muse to players big and small both on and off the court, at six-foot-six from Lower Marion High School, Kobe Bryant touched the lives of generations.

Bryant’s legacy post-retirement from the NBA was cut short, following a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his daughter Gianna Bryant, in Calabasas California on January 26, 2020. However, even after his death, Bryant’s legacy has continued to touch people for what he stood for as a player, man and father.

Nike, Kobe’s longtime shoe partner, celebrated Bryant with a video post voiced by rapper Kendrick Lamar, demonstrating what Bryant and his pursuit of excellence meant.

Kobe taught us to be better. A better scorer, better mentor, better father, better champion. Today, on his birthday, we continue his endless pursuit of better.



Explore #MambaMentality. https://t.co/H4exgG9itT 💜💛



Performance: @kendricklamar pic.twitter.com/1Qm36V9mM6 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) August 23, 2020

Other celebrities, fans and the Los Angeles Lakers took to social media to honor Bryant on his birthday. Some of the heartwarming posts are listed below:

We miss you every day, Kobe. Happy birthday from your Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/6hzwFXgkwh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2020

Happy Birthday Kobe. We miss you. Thankful for being not only a Legend on the court, but most importantly with your girls. Thankful for you. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/7MU058sNrS — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 23, 2020

It’s 8:24 on his #Birthday. Its the first time I will not be able 2 say #HappyBirthday I will never get use tothat. We think about you often To Vanessa & the girls we r always here for you I know U will be strong because he is part of you. To Joe & Pam I understand. We ❤️U #Kobe pic.twitter.com/Uy0tdZlpd8 — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 23, 2020

Happy Birthday Day Kobe! We all miss you!!! pic.twitter.com/o6KgZKT35s — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) August 23, 2020

