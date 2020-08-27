State Fair of Texas announces Big Tex Fair drive-thru event

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in its 134 year history, the state fair of Texas is making adjustments to its schedule for the annual 24-day exhibition. Fear not, you can still get your favorite fair eats at this socially distant event.

All things cowboy will return home to Big Tex Circle, Big Tex himself will even wear a face mask, so, no excuses.

Missing the smell of fried food and need to update your Instagram?

A special Big Tex photo-only Drive-Thru experience will open on Sept. 19 and 20. The Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru will operate Fridays through Sundays during the originally anticipated dates of this year’s State Fair of Texas, as well as Monday, October 12: September 25-27, October 2-4, 9-12, 15-18.

According to organizers, the drive-thru event will not occur on Saturday, Oct. 10 due to the historic AT&T Red River Showdown between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma in Cotton Bowl Stadium.

“To best serve guests, while ensuring everyone’s safety, tickets are limited and will be presold in three entry windows – entry between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., entry between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and entry between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.,” the organization said. “We anticipate the Drive-Thru to take no longer than 1 and a half hours once you enter the gate. Tickets for the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru go on sale starting September 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on BigTex.com. Sign up to be a Big Tex Insider to get first access to tickets, BigTex.com/Insider. Get your tickets before they’re gone!”

After selecting a specific date and time, each customer will be able to choose one of two different packages, in addition to special add-on items:

Big Tex Photo Package - $25Only available September 19 and 20

Includes:

Admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight (8) people

One (1) downloadable professional photo with Big Tex

Fair Food & Photo Package A - $65

(Feeds 1-2 people)

Includes:

Admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight (8) people

One (1) downloadable professional photo with Big Tex

Two (2) Soft Drinks or Bottled Waters provided by Haworth Concessions

Two (2) Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs™

One (1) order of Jack’s French Fries

One (1) order of Stiffler’s Fried Oreos®

One (1) bag of State Fair Cotton Candy

One (1) bag of Pioneer Kettle Corn

One (1) Midway Prize

Fair Food & Photo Package B - $99

(Feeds 3-4 people)

Includes:

Admission (in one vehicle) for up to eight (8) people

One (1) downloadable professional photo with Big Tex

Four (4) Soft Drinks or Bottled Waters provided by Haworth Concessions

Four (4) Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs™

Two (2) orders of Jack’s French Fries

Two (2) orders of Stiffler’s Fried Oreos®

Two (2) bags of State Fair Cotton Candy

Two (2) bags of Pioneer Kettle Corn

Two (2) Midway Prizes

Additional Add-on Items

Two (2) Sweet Connie’s Corn on the Cob, $10

Two (2) Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs™, $15

Two (2) Smokey John's Sausage on a Stick, $12

Two (2) Smokey John's Turkey Legs, $24

The organization said it is implementing the following health and safety protocols for the events, pursuant to local, state and federal guidelines:

All guests must remain in their vehicles, with the exception of using the restroom and/or having their photo taken at Big Tex Circle.

Social distancing of six (6) feet or more between parties when outside of their vehicle.

Guests directly interfacing with staff and/or vendors, while in their vehicles, are required to wear a protective face mask to protect both parties.

All queueing at Big Tex Circle will be a minimum of six (6) feet between parties and mandatory protective face mask while outside vehicles will be required while waiting for photos. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the queue line.

All team members are required to wear protective face masks to safely cover their mouth and nose at all times.

All team members are subject to temperature checks upon arriving at work.

All team members are required to wash hands prior to starting work and frequently during shifts and between tasks.

All team members handling food are required to wear gloves and change them frequently during shifts and between tasks.

For a full list of health and safety protocols for this event, please visit BigTex.com/DriveThru.

Proceeds from this event will support State Fair of Texas operations and allow operators to bring back fan-favorite traditions for 2021 and fulfill teh organization’s nonprofit mission through year-round initiatives. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will also benefit the North Texas Food Bank to help feed community members in need.

“While this year has felt anything but ordinary, we look forward to bringing a piece of tradition back to the Lone Star State in an all-new safe and fun way,” the organization said in a statement. “We hope that you will join us at the most Texan place on earth this fall – for more information, please visit BigTex.com/DriveThru. Whether you can join us this year or not, the State Fair of Texas and Big Tex look forward to welcoming you back with an iconic, “Howdy Folks,” when that time comes.”