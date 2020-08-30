You can tour the Alamo from the comfort of your own home

SAN ANTONIO – History lovers rejoice! You can now experience the Alamo in a socially distant, safe manner, all from the comfort of your own home!

Whether you’re a new or returning visitor to the Alamo, you can now engage with history experts in real-time with a guided virtual tour, according to the Alamo’s website.

A Story Bigger Than Texas: Virtual Alamo Tour costs $10 and will be available beginning Monday, Aug. 31.

Participants will get to hear about the historic site from an Alamo Tour Guide and viewers are welcome to ask questions about the site as well.

Tours will last an hour and cover the Alamo’s 300-year history, from the time it was a Spanish mission, the battle of the Alamo, Texas’ annexation into the U.S., and iconic landmark defenders like Juan Seguin, David Crockett, James Bowie and more.

Tours can be scheduled by clicking here. All virtual tours are conducted through the Zoom virtual meeting application.

RELATED: The Alamo is selling Crockett Kits with coloring pages, coonskin cap, DIY leather pouch