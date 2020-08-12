The Alamo is selling Crockett Kits with coloring pages, coonskin cap, DIY leather pouch

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio kids interested in the history of the Alamo can now embark on a frontier adventure at home with a Crockett Kit.

The limited-edition activity kits include a DIY leather pouch, coloring pages, frontier recipes, games, stickers, a coonskin cap and more. An Alamo 2020 Fiesta medal is also included in the bundle.

They are available for pickup at The Alamo at three select times on Friday and Saturday, the Alamo’s website states.

Celebrate all things Crockett in the comfort of your home with our limited edition activity kits!

Contents include: coloring pages, games, coonskin cap, and more!

Kits will also feature the Alamo 2020 Fiesta medal.

Supplies are limited, so buy yours today!https://t.co/KwL9rgOemM pic.twitter.com/2UdHcHHC5Z — The Alamo (@OfficialAlamo) August 11, 2020

The kits are $65 each, and there’s a maximum of two per order.

A delivery option for Friday is also available for an extra $15. A person dressed as Davy Crockett will bring the kit to your door, but social distancing must be maintained.

Deliveries must be made within a 15-mile radius of downtown.

The kits are recommended for children ages 9-13.

Alamo Plaza has reopened from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, although the Almo grounds and buildings remain closed.

