KSAT Kids Home Science: Balloon experiment with candy and soda

Well, check out this awesome at-home experiment from Learn - Play - Imagine and Steve Spangler Science Lab that uses soda, Pop Rocks, Nerds, and balloons.

Balloon Experiment with candy and soda

Here’s what you’ll need:

soda

Pop Rocks

Nerds

balloons

paper towels

Procedure/Instructions:

Attach a balloon to the mouth of a funnel and pour the candy into the balloon.

Next attach the balloon to a soda bottle. 12 ounce bottles were used for the experiment. Be careful to not let any of the candy spill into the soda while you are attaching it.

Once the balloon is securely on the soda bottle shake the contents of the balloon into the soda.

