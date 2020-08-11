Free activity book lets kids make stops at Texas airports in a colorful way

SAN ANTONIO – Get out the crayons and colored pencils!

The San Antonio International Airport along with eight other Texas airports have teamed up in the creation of a coloring book campaign to help spread the word on new safety protocols and enhanced health procedures.

The educational coloring and activity book was created with elementary students in mind and is free to download by clicking here.

The campaign was designed to restore consumer confidence in air travel and to remind travelers that the airports are ready whenever travelers are, a press release said.

The coloring book was created in addition to a video pledge that promotes a health and safety message. The video is available on each airport’s social media platforms and websites.

Other airports that are participating in the campaign include the Austin Bergstrom International Airport, the Corpus Christi International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Love Field Airport, El Paso International Airport, the George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport and William P. Hobby Airport.