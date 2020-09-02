2 NEISD elementary school teachers recognized with gifts from sporting goods store, chat with Sean Elliott

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio teachers were recognized by an area sporting goods store in honor of their work in the classroom on Tuesday.

Trenton Logsdon and Janna Michalak, both teachers at Woodstone Elementary, received a free curbside delivery and special opportunity to talk to San Antonio Spurs great Sean Elliott over Zoom thanks to Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Logsdon is a special education teacher and dad to two boys with a baby girl on the way. Michalak is a second-grade teacher and mom to four boys, including 1-year-old twins!

The pair spoke via Zoom to Elliott who thanked the pair for their hard work and dedication.

Zoom chat with Spurs great Sean Elliott. (KSAT)

The event was held in connection with Teacher Appreciation Month at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

In September, education professionals can receive 10% off their in-store or online purchase with a valid school ID.