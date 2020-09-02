89ºF

Driver killed in rollover crash on Loop 410 identified

Victim identified as Samuel Valdez, 40

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The driver who was killed in a rollover crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Monday has been identified.

The victim was identified Wednesday by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as Samuel Valdez, 40.

According to police, Valdez was speeding on Loop 410 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck the center divider, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times across the freeway near Nacogdoches Road.

Valdez was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he died.

