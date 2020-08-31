Driver ejected, killed in rollover crash on Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was ejected during a rollover vehicle crash on Loop 410 early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Loop 410 near Nacogdoches Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the driver was speeding on Loop 410 when they lost control and struck the center divider, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times across the highway.

The man was ejected from the vehicle as it was rolling, police said. The driver was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS, where he later died.

Police said the man who died has not been identified. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

For more traffic information you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.