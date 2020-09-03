SAPD: Argument at Ingram Park Mall ends in shooting, 1 transported to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – An argument at Ingram Park Mall between six teenagers ended with one person hit and transported to an area hospital, San Antonio police said.

Police responded to an incident at Ingram Park Mall where witnesses say multiple gunshots were fired.

Police say an argument began inside the mall and then spilled outside, ending in a shooting.

One individual was shot in the leg and was taken to University Hospital, police say.

Police say no one was arrested in relation to the incident, but they do have several people detained.