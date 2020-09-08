Rifle, loaded magazines stolen from BCSO SWAT deputy after leaving equipment outside his residence

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to its SWAT unit had his rifle and loaded magazines stolen after leaving the items unsecured outside his home, BCSO officials confirmed Tuesday.

The theft, which took place sometime between the evening of Sept. 1 and Sept. 2, is now under investigation by the agency.

BCSO officials did not provide the location of the theft or the deputy’s name.

Anyone with information about possible suspects in the case is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6070.

Officials have not said if the deputy faces possible disciplinary action.

Deputies are often responsible for paying back the agency if they lose county equipment.