Third teen accused of recording 3-year-old boy smoking marijuana in viral video arrested, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was arrested after Bexar County deputies said he recorded a 3-year-old boy smoking marijuana inside a vehicle while at a family gathering.

This is the third arrest made in connection with a viral video showing the boy smoking marijuana that surfaced on social media earlier this week.

The name of the juvenile hasn’t been released. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested Friday and is charged with child endangerment.

The boy’s sister, 18-year-old Larissa Contreras, and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Thomas Esquivel, were arrested Thursday and also charged with child endangerment, a state jail felony.

Thomas Esquivel (KSAT)

Contreras and Esquivel are accused of encouraging the 3-year-old boy to smoke marijuana and then sharing a video of the incident on social media.

BCSO deputies were first alerted of the video on Monday.

The video appears to show a toddler with a brown marijuana cigarette while inside of a vehicle. Other individuals in the video are heard encouraging the toddler to smoke the cigarette as well.

Sheriff Salazar said during a press briefing Thursday that the young boy was “ill” from the incident. In the video, the boy can be heard coughing soon after smoking the cigarette.

The boy is now safe and sound at home, and his parents are not facing any charges, Salazar said.

The sheriff said there may be more arrests pending at this time as the investigation continues.

