Lotto Texas jackpot grows again after no winner on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The jackpot for Lotto Texas is now an estimated $41.25 million after no winning tickets were sold for the grand prize on Saturday.

It remains the largest jackpot prize for the game in over 10 years since the May 29, 2010 drawing which had an advertised $97 million jackpot, according to lottery officials.

Lottery officials said the winner of the May 2010 drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven in Dallas located at 8902 Garland Road.

Only one person has won a Lotto Texas jackpot so far this year. A Laredo resident claimed $17.5 million for the drawing on Jan. 15.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.

Ticket sales are not available during the draw break, from 10:02 - 10:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

