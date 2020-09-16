San Antonio pediatric nurse practitioner battling COVID-19 wakes up from 56-day coma

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio nurse who was in a medically induced coma for 56 days after testing positive for COVID-19 is showing signs of improvement after coming out of the coma.

Justin Vine was hospitalized on June 30 at Northeast Baptist Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Vine’s wife said he was placed on a ventilator, given a plasma donation and remdesivir. He began showing improvements late last month.

“I stayed on the ventilator for 56 days. It was just a waiting game, really. And just a miracle, to be honest with you, that I’m even here. The doctor had told my wife I didn’t have much more time,” Vine said.

“Very happy to be with him because I couldn’t see him for two months, and just being here with him, it’s a blessing,” said Esther Aguayo, Vine’s wife.

Vine is still in the hospital but has since recovered from COVID-19.

He said he is scheduled to start rehab on Thursday and looks forward to seeing his children when he gets out of the hospital.