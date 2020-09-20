Suspect in apparent DWI rollover on North Side still at large, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The passenger involved in an apparent DWI rollover on the North Side is still at large, San Antonio police say.

The rollover happened when the vehicle was traveling Northbound on Interstate Highway 281.

Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control and rolled several times before landing on the wall divider of the north and southbound lanes.

The driver and the passenger both fled the scene on foot. Police caught up with one of them and he is being held for a possible DWI charge. The other occupant of the vehicle is still at large.

Other charges in the case are still pending.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update this article as additional details come are available.

