SAPD: Driver arrested for DWI after rolling vehicle over on Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was able to walk away with minor injuries after losing control of their vehicle, rolling over and crashing into a guardrail.

This all happened early Saturday at around 2:30 on I-35 and O’Connor.

Police on the scene said that the driver lost control near the O’Connor exit, rolled over several times across the lanes of I-35 and then hit a guardrail, preventing him from hitting traffic on the frontage road.

The vehicle landed wheels up and sustained major damage.

According to police, traffic was not affected by the crash and it was quickly cleared.

The drive was given a sobriety test at the scene and was taken in by police for driving while intoxicated.

