Man found dead in Helotes home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police in Helotes are investigating after a man was found dead in a home late Sunday night.

Officers responded to the home in the 14600 block of Marin Hollow Drive, not far from Scenic Loop Road and Highway 16.

On Monday morning, a Helotes police captain told KSAT 12 News that they are waiting for a medical examiner to determine how the man died.

Details about the man’s death have yet to be released, and he has not been identified.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.