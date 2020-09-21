71ºF

Man found dead in Helotes home, police say

Helotes PD waiting for medical examiner for cause of death

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Helotes police conduct a death investigation on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Police in Helotes are investigating after a man was found dead in a home late Sunday night.

Officers responded to the home in the 14600 block of Marin Hollow Drive, not far from Scenic Loop Road and Highway 16.

On Monday morning, a Helotes police captain told KSAT 12 News that they are waiting for a medical examiner to determine how the man died.

Details about the man’s death have yet to be released, and he has not been identified.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Helotes police conduct a death investigation on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (KSAT)

