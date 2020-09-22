Man leads law enforcement on 60-mile chase before arrest in Gonzales County

SEGUIN, Texas – A 30-year-old man led law enforcement on a 60-mile chase through three counties before he was finally apprehended in Gonzales County.

According to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over Patrick Ford for a traffic violation Friday.

But Ford never stopped and led deputies on the chase through Guadalupe, Wilson and Gonzales counties, officials said.

During the chase, Ford threw out multiple packages filled with marijuana and other designer drugs, officials said.

Ford stopped his vehicle and tried to make a run for it but was apprehended after a brief foot chase, officials said.

He now faces 11 charges, including possession of drugs, evading arrest and tampering with evidence.

Ford is being held on bonds totaling $195,000.

