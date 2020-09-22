Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive from San Antonio captured

AUSTIN, Texas – A 20-year-old man from San Antonio who was on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list has been apprehended.

Tyrell Ezekiel Darden was arrested Thursday in Irving, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Darden, who officials said is affiliated with the Bloods gang, was wanted for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Working off investigative information from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in San Antonio, members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Darden at an apartment complex in Irving.

Darden had been wanted since early March when authorities in Tarrant and Denton counties issued multiple warrants for his arrest for aggravated robbery.

Authorities in Bexar County issued an additional arrest warrant for Darden on June 13 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

For more information, view his captured bulletin.

So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 10 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including nine gang members. In addition, $20,000 in rewards have been paid for tips that have yielded arrests.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

Darden was not arrested as a result of a Crime Stoppers tip; therefore, no reward will be paid.

