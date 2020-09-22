Man who died in custody identified as 89-year-old murder suspect, George Holland

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that an inmate who died in custody Monday night was George Holland, 89.

According to a news release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a detention deputy found Holland breathing but unresponsive in his jail cell shortly after 7 p.m.

Holland was taken to a hospital where he died.

The news release says he was being held on a murder charge and had been at the jail since September 10.

San Antonio police arrested him that day in connection with the shooting death of his 82-year-old wife, Janice Holland.

At the scene, police said neighbors were checking on the couple when they found her inside the home in the 100 block of Mendoza.

A woman was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home Sept. 10 in the 100 block of Mendoza Street. (KSAT)

Police said she had been shot several times.

They did not release a motive for the killing that day.

However, they did note that there were some health concerns involved.

George Holland’s death was the second inmate death announced by the sheriff’s office Monday.

Earlier in the day, they disclosed that a 43-year-old man had been found unresponsive.

A news release issued at that time said that he appeared to have suffered a medical episode while in custody.

Both men were found by detention deputies who were doing regular inmate checks.

