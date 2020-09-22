89-year-old Bexar County Jail inmate dies, marking second inmate death in 24 hours

SAN ANTONIO – An 89-year-old inmate at the Bexar County Jail is dead. His death has been preliminarily ruled as related to pre-existing medical conditions, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

A detention deputy was conducting face-to-face observation checks in the evening when he noticed the unresponsive male inmate, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The inmate was breathing when the detention deputy initiated a medical emergency at the jail and called for additional medical staff assistance, the Sheriff’s Office said. The inmate was transported to the jail’s medical wing to be evaluated and then taken to an area hospital in an “alert” state.

“While at the hospital, around 8:20 p.m., the inmate was pronounced deceased by hospital staff,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Once the inmate’s next of kin has been notified, we will release the name and mugshot of the deceased inmate.”

The inmate was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Sept. 10 on a murder charge with a bond of $50,000, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office would make the final determinations on the specifics of the inmate’s death.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit, Public Integrity Unit, and the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the inmate’s death, The Sheriff’s Office said.

Earlier on Monday, a 43-year-old inmate at the jail was found dead and also was believed to have suffered a medical episode related to a pre-existing condition.

