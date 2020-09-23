‘Military Makeover’ seeking volunteers to help injured Marine Corps veteran

CONVERSE, Texas – “Military Makeover” with Montel Williams is coming to Converse and looking for volunteers in the San Antonio area.

The show is calling for skilled tradespeople like carpenters, electricians, tile installers, plumbers, handymen, painters and demolition and drywall workers over the age of 18 to help lend a hand renovating the home of injured U.S. Marine Corps veteran Corporal Jacob Tabora.

Tabora was injured after his first tour in Iraq when a 120mm round malfunctioned inside his tank while he was working as a tank gunner at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

Show producers said Tabora was left with second- and third-degree burns from the accident that cover more than half of his body, which required him to spend five years in burn recovery at the US Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn Center in San Antonio.

Now, Tabora’s family home, which he shares with his wife and three children, will be renovated by the “Military Makeover” team.

The makeover process involves local businesses and invites volunteers to help in addition to sponsorship partners which help offset the cost of the renovations.

To volunteer on the Tabora family renovation with “Military Makeover,” click here. Time slots are still open and available for a multitude of positions.

Precautions are also being taken due to the coronavirus pandemic and “upon check-in each day, every individual must fill out a general wellness survey and agree to have their temperature taken via forehead thermometer before entering the production site,” according to the volunteer sign up site.

Masks and gloves will be provided to all volunteers and are required on set.

The makeover has already begun and is expected to be completed by Oct. 2.

