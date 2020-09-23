San Antonio police searching for suspect after man shot dead behind the wheel of his car at West Side strip mall

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man was shot dead in his car at a strip mall on the West Side.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near Potranco Road and Ellison Drive.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a man shot dead behind the wheel of his vehicle in the parking lot of a strip mall. Multiple bullet shell casings were found around the victim’s car, police say.

Witnesses say a man drove away in an SUV. Police say area surveillance video showed one man driving away from the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Police are now searching for the suspect involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update this article as more details become available.

