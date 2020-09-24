If you’re sick, these drinks may help you feel better

It’s important to keep your immune system healthy all the time, but especially when you’re feeling a little under the weather.

Experts with Healthline say these drinks are full of nutrients that may help boost your immune system.

First, try a citrus explosion with orange, grapefruit and any other citrus fruit. The Vitamin C can strengthen your immune system, and can help fight off infection. If you have a cold, Vitamin C is great for suppressing those symptoms, which can lead to a faster recovery.

Next, try mixing beet, carrot, ginger and apple together. Not only can this drink help boost your immune system, it may also decrease inflammatory symptoms. Inflammation is often an immune response to infections from viruses or bacteria. Ginger is a great ingredient that has anti-inflammatory effects. This drink may even be helpful for those with rheumatoid arthritis.

Finally, mixing watermelon and mint together is great if you have sore muscles -- which is a symptom of the flu or the common cold.