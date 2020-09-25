Arabian horse farm with Patrick Swayze connection up for auction in Texas Hill Country

KERRVILLE, Texas – An Arabian horse farm in the Texas Hill Country is up for auction and perhaps one of its most interesting features is a custom dance floor that was originally designed for the late Patrick Swayze.

Twisted Rose Farm is a sprawling property covering more than 234 acres in Kerrville.

The farm has a main home, guest cottage and living quarters designed in barn-like structures on the property.

In all, there are 11 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, according to the auction description on Concierge Auctions.

The listing also states that within the main barn structure, there is a grand ballroom “complete with a catering kitchen, wet bar, and a custom dance floor originally designed for the late actor and dancer Patrick Swayze," who was known for his love of Arabian horses.

An article from the San Antonio Business Journal, Swayze “was a frequent visitor to the property in the 90s out of fascination for its stallions. So much so that a private dance floor was installed in the main barn for his use.”

Twisted Rose Farm is located at 1626 Harper Road and is equipped with a 30-stall horse barn that includes a tack room, a 16-stall mare barn, two six-stall stud barns, two covered arenas and 20 paddocks.

There’s also a 13+ acre lake if you feel like casting a line.

To view the auction, click here.

