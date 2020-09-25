Bexar County school districts have reported more than 200 COVID-19 cases since July

SAN ANTONIO – There have been more than 200 COVID-19 cases total among students and staff reported in Bexar County public schools since the end of July, according to a report from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The state health department and Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the first data for COVID-19 cases at the district level on Thursday. Private schools are not included in the data.

The data includes new cases reported last week and cumulative cases reported from July 27 to Sept. 20.

The cumulative report showed 80 positive COVID-19 cases for students in the 19 public school districts that have campuses in Bexar County.

It showed 131 positive COVID-19 cases for staff for the same districts during the same time period.

While Comal and Boerne have had in-class instruction since school started in August, some other school districts started returning students to classrooms in phases on Sept. 8. A few districts, including Edgewood and South San plan to continue remote-only learning until October.

Below is a list of reported cases by Bexar County school districts since July 27.