Edgewood ISD board votes to extend online-only learning into October

SAN ANTONIO – Edgewood Independent School District board members voted to extend remote-only learning until October 9.

The district had planned to be online-only for the first four weeks of school but decided to extend to eight weeks. EISD is one of the first San Antonio-area school districts to announce an extension of remote-only learning past the initial four weeks. The South San ISD school board voted on July 22 to have remote-only learning from the start of school on Aug. 12 through Oct. 7.

The latest guidance from the Texas Education Agency says school districts can extend to remote-only learning to eight weeks if approved by the school board. However, any family without internet access or devices for distance learning is entitled to receive on-campus instruction during the transition period.

During Tuesday’s board meeting, board members also approved the purchase of Apple iPads, Dell laptops and Verizon hot spots for students. EISD plans to offer devices and school supplies for all students.

“While school may be unconventional this year, safety is top priority for students and staff and the extension will allow a safe and effective back to school transition,” said superintendent, Dr. Eduardo Hernández.

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said school districts said schools would “have until November” to open up for in-person education if they received a waiver from the TEA.

Metro Health has ordered Bexar County schools to provide only virtual instruction through Sept. 7 but is expected to issue an amended health directive later this week.

The school year starts for EISD on Aug. 17.

