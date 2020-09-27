84ºF

San Antonio, Bexar County reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, one new virus-related death

Hospitalization numbers see slight uptick from Friday

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Visitors, some wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19, ride a river barge along the River Walk, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District announced 54,295 total COVID-19 cases and 1,074 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Saturday, an increase of 100 new cases.

One new death was reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 162, as of Friday.

City officials also reported a slight uptick in hospitalization numbers.

Health officials said there are currently 228 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 85 are in the intensive care unit and 30 are on ventilators.

There are 15% of staffed beds available and 73% of ventilators available.

