San Antonio, Bexar County reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, one new virus-related death

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District announced 54,295 total COVID-19 cases and 1,074 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Saturday, an increase of 100 new cases.

One new death was reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 162, as of Friday.

City officials also reported a slight uptick in hospitalization numbers.

Health officials said there are currently 228 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 85 are in the intensive care unit and 30 are on ventilators.

There are 15% of staffed beds available and 73% of ventilators available.