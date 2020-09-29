Here are some ways to cope if you’re feeling stressed by this year’s presidential election

Mental health experts with Healthline say people are feeling especially stressed about this year’s presidential election.

According to “Choosing Therapy”, a professional counseling service, more than half of adults in the United States feel elections are a source for high stress.

Experts say any kind of stress and anxiety can create poor health. Because this election feels so significant, stress levels are higher in adults.

Not only can stress effect a person’s mental health, it can also produce physical illnesses.

Experts say chronic stress and anxiety can trigger tension headaches, stomach aches, insomnia, and elevated blood pressure.

Also, experts suggest talking to others about your feelings. They say as you share the tensions and negative emotions you’re feeling, it’s important to also focus on the positives.

Remember to unplug from social media, if you’re feeling overwhelmed. They say limiting your exposure can help you reconnect with peaceful thoughts.

Just remember, you’re not alone and it’s okay to seek help.