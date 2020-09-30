Man unresponsive after being struck by car at West Side intersection, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized overnight after he was hit by a car at a West Side intersection.

San Antonio police responded to the crash at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday a North Zarzamora and West Martin streets, where the man was found unresponsive.

Police said the man was standing in the street with his back to oncoming traffic when a Lexus ES300 traveling northbound on Zarzamora struck him.

The driver of the Lexus had the green light and told officers they couldn’t see the man until it was too late, according to SAPD.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to University Hospital. He is in critical but stable condition.

Police said the driver of the Lexus was not intoxicated, not speeding and stayed at the scene to talk with police. He is not facing any criminal charges.