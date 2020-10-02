WATCH: GMSA@9 airs KSAT Kids Art Project submissions

SAN ANTONIO – GMSA@9 anchors Max Massey and Stephanie Serna on Friday showed off submissions to the KSAT Kids Art Project campaign.

Recently, KSAT Kids posted about the San Antonio International Airport teaming up in the creation of a coloring book, and now we want to see those images!

The educational coloring and activity book was created with elementary students in mind by the Texas Commercial Airports Association and is free to download by clicking here.

KSAT Kids can color one of the two San Antonio pictures and submit to our gallery by clicking here. KSAT will show off some of the submissions during the GMSA@9 newscast.

