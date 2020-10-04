Investigation underway after Trump supporter punches man in the face at Buc-ee’s, Denton police say

DENTON, Texas – An assault investigation is underway after Denton police say a supporter of President Donald Trump got into an argument with another man at a Buc-ee’s store and punched him in the face.

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m., Saturday, in the 2800 block of S. I-35 E at Buc-ee’s.

Police said they were called to a local hospital for a report of an assault after the incident. The victim told police he has been assaulted at a Buc-ee’s store.

The incident began as a verbal argument that soon escalated into the Trump supporter punching the victim in the face, according to a press release.

The victim suffered an abrasion under his right eyebrow and a broken tooth, police say.

The suspect fled the scene and was last spotted in a dark-colored Dodge Ram.

Video of the incident is circulating on social media. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has more information is urged to call authorities at (940) 349-8181.

