Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 4: Officials report 113 new COVID-19 cases, no new virus-related deaths

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health officials reported 58,678 total COVID-19 cases and 1,167 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Sunday, an increase of 113 new cases.

The case count on Sunday also includes a backlog of 381 cases.

No new deaths were reported today and 24 backlogged deaths were reported from the dates between July 12- September 17 2020, according to the city’s website.

The 7-day moving average of cases, as of Friday, is 150.

Health officials also reported that 200 patients are hospitalized, 80 are in the intensive care unit and 30 are on ventilators. There are 17% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.