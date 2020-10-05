Presence of live roaches, raw food violations lead to low score at far West Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A Chinese Restaurant on the city’s far West Side was cited last month after the presence of live roaches was detected during a health inspection.
House of China Chinese Restaurant, located in the 5600 block of W. FM 1604 North, received a score of 74 while also racking up several violations related to its handling of raw meat.
Raw chicken and raw beef were being held at 55 degrees, a potential health hazard, and the raw chicken was also being stored above the raw beef in a walk-in cooler.
To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.
Score Guide:
- 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
- 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
- 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)
Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores
Other scores this week:
- Bush’s Chicken, 1226 W. Bitters Rd., 100
- Donut Palace, 1583 Thousand Oaks, 100
- The Growler Exchange, 4130 Broadway, 100
- El Bucanero, 16505 Blanco Rd., 100
- Carmen’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 7030 Branching Court, 98
- China Harbor, 17333 U.S. 281 North, 98
- Red Lobster, 4550 NW Loop 410, 96
- Gigi’s Cupcakes, 434 N. FM 1604 West, 95
- Hong Kong Harbor, 8230 Marbach Rd., 95
- Taqueria La Joya De Durango, 1902 Bandera Rd., 94
- MS Express, 533 S. Hackberry St., 92
- Yadira’s Cafe, 8615 New Laredo Hwy., 92
- El San Luis Mexican Restaurant, 4455 Walzem Rd., 91
- Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant, 700 S. Santa Rosa, 91
- Asian Box, 21803 Encino Commons, 90
- El Rodeo Mexican Grill, 2525 SW Loop 410, 90
- El Pueblito, 2303 Quintana Rd., 87
- Grand Tequila Restaurant & Cantina, 8723 State Hwy. 151, 85
- Alamo City Market, 734 N. New Braunfels, 83
- House of China Chinese Restaurant, 5630 W. FM 1604 North, 74
For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.