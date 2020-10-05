Presence of live roaches, raw food violations lead to low score at far West Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A Chinese Restaurant on the city’s far West Side was cited last month after the presence of live roaches was detected during a health inspection.

House of China Chinese Restaurant, located in the 5600 block of W. FM 1604 North, received a score of 74 while also racking up several violations related to its handling of raw meat.

Raw chicken and raw beef were being held at 55 degrees, a potential health hazard, and the raw chicken was also being stored above the raw beef in a walk-in cooler.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Bush’s Chicken, 1226 W. Bitters Rd., 100

Donut Palace, 1583 Thousand Oaks, 100

The Growler Exchange, 4130 Broadway, 100

El Bucanero, 16505 Blanco Rd., 100

Carmen’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 7030 Branching Court, 98

China Harbor, 17333 U.S. 281 North, 98

Red Lobster, 4550 NW Loop 410, 96

Gigi’s Cupcakes, 434 N. FM 1604 West, 95

Hong Kong Harbor, 8230 Marbach Rd., 95

Taqueria La Joya De Durango, 1902 Bandera Rd., 94

MS Express, 533 S. Hackberry St., 92

Yadira’s Cafe, 8615 New Laredo Hwy., 92

El San Luis Mexican Restaurant, 4455 Walzem Rd., 91

Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant, 700 S. Santa Rosa, 91

Asian Box, 21803 Encino Commons, 90

El Rodeo Mexican Grill, 2525 SW Loop 410, 90

El Pueblito, 2303 Quintana Rd., 87

Grand Tequila Restaurant & Cantina, 8723 State Hwy. 151, 85

Alamo City Market, 734 N. New Braunfels, 83

House of China Chinese Restaurant, 5630 W. FM 1604 North, 74

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.