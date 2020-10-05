Woman killed after golf cart, SUV collide in Fair Oaks Ranch, police say

FAIR OAKS RANCH, Texas – A woman was killed after a crash involving a golf cart and a large SUV in Fair Oaks Ranch, police say.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m on Monday near the intersection of Silver Spur Trail and Rock Oak Circle.

The woman, who was driving the golf card, died at the scene, police say.

Fair Oaks Ranch police are still investigating the crash.

The driver of the SUV was not identified by officers and was not hurt in the crash, police say.

Both individuals are residents of Fair Oaks Ranch, according to officials.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update this article with additional details as they become available.

